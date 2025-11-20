The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $109,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 260,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $183.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,073.14. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $400,092. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

