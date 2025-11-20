The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 928,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,962 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $115,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $104.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

