Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI is Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters makes up 1.6% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 16,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $134.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.21. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $132.58 and a twelve month high of $218.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TRI. CIBC set a $198.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $186.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.