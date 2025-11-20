Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 102,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 209,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 968.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 151,858 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.
