Truist Financial Cuts NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $31.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $40.13.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.09. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.04 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -106.25%.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, Director Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 60,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,668. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 670.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 486.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

