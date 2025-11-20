Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.49.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $520.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.58. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90. The stock has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a PE ratio of -437.47, a P/E/G ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at $189,558,000. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 59.1% in the second quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

