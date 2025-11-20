Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $141.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

SUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.32 million. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 42.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $504,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,240. The trade was a 13.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

