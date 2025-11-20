Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Price

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on REG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus upgraded Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.83 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 63.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

