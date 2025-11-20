Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $93.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s current price.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Read Our Latest Report on GMED

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $769.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.58 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globus Medical news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total value of $2,107,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $584,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,948.64. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $5,659,850. 18.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Globus Medical by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 3.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.