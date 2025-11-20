UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

DK stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.99. Delek US has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $43.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $208,627.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,116.56. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Israel sold 20,028 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $823,551.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,048.16. The trade was a 24.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 66,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,285 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,743,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,296,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 29.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,460,000 after buying an additional 425,896 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek US by 113.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,601,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,926,000 after buying an additional 851,458 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 40.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,474,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,569,000 after buying an additional 423,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 6,300.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,306,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

