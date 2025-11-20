UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Price

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GLOB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Globant from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Globant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOB

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $235.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $617.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.32 million. Globant had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Globant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. Analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Globant declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Globant

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Globant by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Globant by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Globant by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.