UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Stock Price

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $10.50 to $10.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised MFA Financial from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA Financial stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $920.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $101.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 440.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,345,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,443 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,820,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after buying an additional 977,820 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $9,091,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 152.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 617,759 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 112.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 778,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 411,128 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

