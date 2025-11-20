UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Price

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.0%

AEO opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $724,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice E. Page sold 26,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $484,716.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,509.32. The trade was a 22.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 138,766 shares of company stock worth $2,515,354 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $459,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 178,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 60,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

