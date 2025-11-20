United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Position Lessened by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in United Airlines by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.6%

UAL stock opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.