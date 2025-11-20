United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by Accordant Advisory Group Inc

Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.1% of Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 101.39%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

