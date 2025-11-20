Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$23.15 and last traded at C$23.17. Approximately 151,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 120,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.18.

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.07.

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Company Profile

The investment objective of Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF the ETF is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Canadian Float Adjusted Bond Index the Index or the Benchmark. To achieve investment objective the fund seeks to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of a broad Canadianbond index.

