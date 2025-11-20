Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX Stock Position Lessened by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 2.5% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

VOX stock opened at $180.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.91. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.33 and a fifty-two week high of $192.83.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

