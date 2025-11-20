Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Purchased by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,594,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 220,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $476.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.76. The firm has a market cap of $193.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

