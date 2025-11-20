Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Acquired by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $73.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $75.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

