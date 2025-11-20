Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Acquired by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 188,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,430,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $325.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06. The company has a market cap of $542.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.67 and its 200 day moving average is $312.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

