Ventures L.P. 5Am Sells 200,000 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures L.P. 5Am sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,963,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,074,980.80. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0%
TRDA stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $333.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 168.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Entrada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
