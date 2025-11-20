Ventures L.P. 5Am Sells 200,000 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures L.P. 5Am sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,963,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,074,980.80. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0%

TRDA stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $333.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 168.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. Merck & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,728,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 391.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 836,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 666,287 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 234.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 235,384 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 287,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 154,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 4,767.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Entrada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Entrada Therapeutics

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.