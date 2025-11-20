Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Trading Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 53,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,767,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Venus Concept Price Performance
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by ($8.53). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,904.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million.
About Venus Concept
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
