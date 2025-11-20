VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VICI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 489.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

