Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.1250.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $2.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Vivid Seats had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $136.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at $1,330,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,222,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 215,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

