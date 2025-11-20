Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Shares Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.6550. 11,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 13,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Wah Fu Education Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Wah Fu Education Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Down 2.6%

About Wah Fu Education Group

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Further Reading

