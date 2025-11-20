Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.11% from the stock’s previous close.
WRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised Warby Parker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on Warby Parker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Warby Parker had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $221.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Warby Parker has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 35,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $936,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,181. The trade was a 63.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 8,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $231,608.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,812.16. This represents a 20.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,312,661 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 987.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,182,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,549,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,589,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Warby Parker by 13.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,212,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,558 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter worth approximately $21,420,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
