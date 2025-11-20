Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE:DBD opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.51 and a beta of 1.59. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $66.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.57.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $945.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.43 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 38,963 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $2,340,897.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,968,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,581,351.84. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 199.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at $258,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 9.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,622,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,894,000 after purchasing an additional 140,290 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

