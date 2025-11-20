Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LVS. Argus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $6,499,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,637.65. This represents a 87.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 700,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $41,216,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,218,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,945 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 48.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 61,993 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

