Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, Director Lizanne Galbreath bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,958.14. The trade was a 27.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian Asmar bought 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.44 per share, with a total value of $3,984,960.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,130,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,943,329.60. This represents a 2.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.8% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

