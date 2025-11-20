Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.37.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Harry Sommer purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 720,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,882.56. This represents a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry C. Curtis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,756.25. This represents a 11.03% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 90,029 shares of company stock worth $1,663,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,581,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,903,000 after buying an additional 33,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,960,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,092,000 after acquiring an additional 653,279 shares during the period. LBP AM SA lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 452,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 262,714 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth $3,407,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

