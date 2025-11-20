Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $342.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,971,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,844,000 after buying an additional 129,276 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sportradar Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,104,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,495 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,175,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sportradar Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,988,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth $48,596,000.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

