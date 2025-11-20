Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

TNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL stock opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $3,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 63,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,313.82. This represents a 43.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $100,093.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,072.32. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 135,692 shares of company stock worth $8,967,762 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

