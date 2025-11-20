Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.38.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $134.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $383,250. The trade was a 59.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

