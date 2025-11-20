Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.67.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FLUT opened at $193.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $313.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.37.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total transaction of $1,253,313.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,813.50. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 402.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,257,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822,673 shares in the last quarter. Parvus Asset Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,231,266,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $930,349,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 120.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,086,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,064,000 after buying an additional 1,685,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 196.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,994,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,916,000 after buying an additional 1,322,016 shares during the last quarter.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

