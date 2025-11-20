Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GENI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research cut Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Genius Sports stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Genius Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Genius Sports by 4.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 92,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

