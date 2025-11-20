Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

HGV opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $52.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.41). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 1.06%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 30,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,272,111.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,888.70. This represents a 33.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Wang sold 46,364 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $2,194,871.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 801,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,951,578.54. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 743.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $48,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

