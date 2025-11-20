Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.31.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.3%

HLT stock opened at $267.06 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $279.80. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.13.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $31,527,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 13.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 206,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

