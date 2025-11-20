Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $149.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider David Udell sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $472,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,122. The trade was a 17.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $1,927,390.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $869,922.94. This trade represents a 68.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 23,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,550 in the last three months. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,922,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after buying an additional 843,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,545,000 after buying an additional 562,611 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,765,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,548,000 after acquiring an additional 545,003 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $74,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

