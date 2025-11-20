Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Viking (NYSE:VIK)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.69% from the stock’s current price.

Get Viking alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VIK. Bank of America boosted their price target on Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Viking in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Viking in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking

Viking Trading Up 5.3%

NYSE VIK opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20. Viking has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Viking had a net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 374.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Viking by 8.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,656,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viking by 32.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,048,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,246,000 after buying an additional 3,471,244 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking by 6.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,828,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,922,000 after buying an additional 528,843 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,474,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,792,000 after buying an additional 6,715,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Viking by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,117,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,601,000 after buying an additional 3,615,969 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.