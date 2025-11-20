Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WH. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial set a $98.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.29 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 23.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $2,606,919.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 39,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,554.18. This represents a 48.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5,950.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

