Welltower Inc. $WELL is Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 1.4% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a $246.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.07.

WELL opened at $196.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.60. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.14%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

