What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Flux Power Q4 Earnings?

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flux Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Flux Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Flux Power’s FY2030 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLUX. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Flux Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Flux Power

Flux Power Trading Down 6.0%

NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flux Power by 4.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 125,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Flux Power by 65.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.