What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for CRBU Q1 Earnings?

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,690.45% and a negative return on equity of 69.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $170.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.59. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

