What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for PKG FY2026 Earnings?

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Corporation of America in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will earn $12.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.50. The consensus estimate for Packaging Corporation of America’s current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PKG. Zacks Research cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.17.

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $194.36 on Tuesday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,045,000 after buying an additional 1,229,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the second quarter valued at $225,478,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,755,000 after acquiring an additional 964,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

