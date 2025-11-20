What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Carter’s Q1 Earnings?

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Carter’s in a research report issued on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carter’s’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

CRI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Carter’s from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $29.50.

CRI opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Carter’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $757.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 5,900,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,226,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,560 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 14,270.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,349,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after purchasing an additional 87,374 shares during the period.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

