What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Hilltop Q1 Earnings?

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilltop in a research report issued on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Hilltop from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Hilltop stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. Hilltop had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan S. Sobel purchased 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.36 per share, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,889.44. The trade was a 8.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,046,800. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 584.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

