What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for RLI FY2025 Earnings?

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for RLI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RLI. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on shares of RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RLI has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $91.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. RLI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.02%.The firm had revenue of $509.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of RLI by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in RLI by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.