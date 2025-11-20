Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of WSR opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 28.16%.The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.21 million. Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

