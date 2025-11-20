WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $33.70. Approximately 556,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 238,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $290.49 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

