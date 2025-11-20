Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMMT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SMMT opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of -1.21. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $36.91.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.17). Analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Summit Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 333,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,894,405.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,088,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,831,637,431.20. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 333,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,894,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,088,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,831,637,431.20. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 1,263,765 shares of company stock valued at $22,969,461 in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,379,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,576,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,310,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $16,659,000. Finally, Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $13,407,000. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

See Also

